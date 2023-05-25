Thai shrimp farmers urged to decarbonise now to escape new EU tax net

According to the Centre for International Forestry Research, producing one kilogram of beef generates 1,440kg of CO2, while one kilo of mangrove-farmed shrimp generates 1,603kg of CO2.

Marut Suksomjit, an academic at Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute, said CBAM is spurring countries around the world to decarbonise their production processes to remain competitive in the EU market.

He confirmed that Thai shrimp could be targeted by the tax in future.

Given its national strategy to become a global food production hub, Thailand must prepare for CBAM with both direct and indirect actions, he added.