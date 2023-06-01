High repair costs contribute to pricey EV insurance premiums: Priceza

Priceza Money is one of the business units under the shopping search engine and comparison platform provider Priceza.

Despite an exponential growth in electric car demand, complaints about after-sales services and the cost of insurance were becoming frequent, Priceza Money’s head, Siravit Chayavanich, said on Wednesday.

“For instance, a Thai motorist recently faced a 1.1 million baht repair bill after hitting a traffic island and damaging the battery,” he explained.

However, he said the after-sales service complaints were only impacting a few electric car companies and the increase in insurance premiums was by far the biggest concern amongst EV owners.