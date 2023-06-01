Thai economy continues to expand due to robust recovery in tourism: BOT

Sakkapop Panyanukul, senior director of the bank’s macroeconomic department, said on Wednesday that private consumption increased in April due to rising tourist arrivals, but exports dropped due to a decline in industrial production and private investment.

Government expenditures also dropped slightly in April due to an acceleration in disbursement in the previous year, Sakkapop said.

He said headline inflation fell on a decline in fresh-food prices, but this was offset by rising global crude oil prices.

Unemployment also fell as the economy continued to expand.