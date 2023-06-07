Thai economy faces 4 risks in 2nd half: SCB Securities

Piyasak Manasan, senior vice president of the company’s investment research department, said official figures for the first quarter of this year showed gross domestic product (GDP) expanded faster than expected but not enough to raise full-year forecasts of 3.2% GDP growth.

Private consumption increased, but private investment, public spending, and exports remained constrained, Piyasak said.

He also said that although the results of the election were clear, they had not resulted in the prompt formation of a governing coalition, which could impede growth. Moreover, the Bank of Thailand raised rates again last month, by 25 basis points to 2%, signalling that the economy faces the risk of inflation and that rates may rise even further.

Global constraints

Piyasak said a significant slowing of the global economy, and even a recession, is expected, especially in Western countries. This will reduce demand for Thai exports and could even reduce the number of tourists visiting Thailand, he said.

Both the United States and the European Union could be entering a period of extended interest-rate rises as they attempt to balance inflationary risks amidst robust labour markets. Moreover, banks in the United States and Europe have tightened lending requirements following the collapse of several banks.