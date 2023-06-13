Thai durian still king in China as hunger for Thailand's fruit keeps rising

In China’s eastern Shandong province alone, wholesale fruit importers have generated 138 million baht in revenue, and supermarkets have announced plans to order fruit worth an additional 190 million baht this year, according to Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the DITP’s director-general, said demand for Thai fruits in international markets is still high, particularly among Chinese consumers who have a strong preference for Thai produce. To capitalise on the demand, the DITP has instructed commercial attaches overseas to explore opportunities for exporting Thai products to their respective markets.