FTI, industrial estate authority aim to improve waste processing standards

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said at a press conference on Tuesday that the move was another significant initiative to prepare Thai manufacturers and industries for global green regulations, particularly Western ones, such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The EU's CBAM is scheduled to go into effect in October, expected to serve as a tool to set a reasonable price on the carbon emitted during the production of goods imported into Europe and to promote cleaner industrial production in non-European nations.

Kriengkrai conceded that for some entrepreneurs, who are not prepared, the regulations would undoubtedly turn into non-tariff trade barriers that lower their ability to compete.

He said the present collaboration between the FTI and the IEAT is an extension of their 2017 joint project called “Eco Factory” which, this time, would concentrate on waste processors by encouraging them to take part in standard tests set by IEAT and FTI to get the official certificate.

This would validate the credibility of all waste processors in Thailand, on whom manufacturers can rely with confidence, he said.

"By 2025, we expect that all our members in the industrial waste-processing industries would have obtained this type of certificate. The move would serve as a benchmark for other non-member processors to see how much better it would be to have this certificate," Kriengkrai explained.

The FTI currently has 60 waste processors as members. However, the total number of processors nationwide is around 2,000.