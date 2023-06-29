US envoy stresses trade, investment and close cooperation in first media roundtable

The media roundtable, the first attended by Godec since taking up his post 9 months ago, also addressed the development of bilateral relationships between the two nations that go back 190 years, in terms of politics, trade and economics, and investment, as well as issues of major importance to the Asean community such as the ongoing unrest in Myanmar. He also laid to rest rumours that the US had intervened in the recent general election.

Noting that the US and Thailand have accomplished a great deal together over the years on such issues as education, law enforcement and security, Godec expressed pleasure at the ever-expanding bilateral trade and investment ties that have increased by 50% over the last two years, adding that the US was now Thailand’s top export market.

The two governments have also discussed space research and agreed to cooperate in this field.

“Our shared commitment to the security partnership and to preparing for humanitarian crises and natural disasters is also strong, as was demonstrated by our recent Cobra gold exercise, the largest in years. Looking ahead, there is a lot more we can accomplish together, for example, deepening our collaboration in the digital world, creative industries, clean energy and space research. All of these areas hold promise for our partnership,” he said.