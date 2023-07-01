Perfect time for Thailand to jump in as European firms leave China: TNSC

Chaichan Charoensuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), said on Friday that a survey had found that most European firms found doing business in China tough due to political interference.

The survey was conducted by the European Union Chamber of Commerce, and 55% of its 570 members said doing business in China is not as “attractive” as in the past. The firms also do not expect the situation to improve in the next five years.

“The survey found that 10% of European businesses have already withdrawn from China, and some 20% are planning to shift their regional offices to Singapore or Malaysia,” Chaichan said.

He added that the main reason for this is the US-China trade war, which is indirectly affecting China-based EU manufacturers who rely on supply chains and markets in the US.

The trade war escalated in 2019 when both China and the US began employing protection measures in key industries like semiconductors, batteries for electric vehicles, minerals and pharmaceuticals, he said.