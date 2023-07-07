Retail Sentiment Index hits lowest level in 15 months amid low purchasing power

The Retailers Association of Thailand and the Bank of Thailand on Thursday revealed the results of the survey for the second quarter of this year. The factors contributing to the decline included concerns over the delayed government formation, high cost of living, and sluggish economic conditions.

According to Thai Retailers Association vice chairman Chatchai Tuongratanaphan, the overall RSI index for the second quarter of this year has raised concerns as it has fallen below the average compared to the previous quarter. This points to a decline in sentiment across all components.

Various indicators, such as same store sales growth quarter on quarter, spending per bill, or per basket size, and frequency of shopping reflect weak consumer purchasing power. The increased burden of the cost of living, public utilities, and transportation expenses have pressured consumers to focus on essential purchases. Additionally, there are no new government stimulus measures to boost spending, Chatchai said.

The declining regional indices indicate that businesses have yet to recover fully, despite the arrival of around 12.4 million international tourists in the first half of the year. Moreover, when categorising businesses, the current sentiment has declined across all types of stores, particularly wholesale stores and hypermarkets. The exception includes supermarkets and convenience stores, as consumers continue to prioritise necessary consumer goods and take advantage of promotional offers to reduce daily living expenses, Chatchai added.