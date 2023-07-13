Chief offers assurance on health of Social Security Fund

The current fund is a 3.24% increase over December 2022.

“The SSO has employed efficient cashflow management by selecting effective investment options with focus on long-term securities,” SSO secretary-general Boonsong Thapchaiyut said.

“We have also been seeking new investment opportunities to ensure increasing profits from the fund.”

Boonsong added that the return on long-term investment of the fund was still "satisfactory" and that the fund currently has enough money for disbursement of benefits to all insured persons under all circumstances.

The SSO’s announcement came on the heels of a comment by social security expert Worawan Charnduaywit of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), warning that the Social Security Fund is at risk of bankruptcy in the next 30 years due to a change in age structure of the population as Thailand is becoming an ageing society.

Worawan pointed out that as Thais tend to live longer, the Social Security Fund could soon run a deficit balance from paying pensions to a large number of people, even though it is currently enjoying profits from investment.

She suggested that the laws must be adjusted to allow the SSO to invest more in high-risk assets such as bonds and ordinary shares, which is now capped at 40% of the investment fund to ensure the fund’s stability.