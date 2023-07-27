SEC collects fines of 130 million baht in the first half of 2023

The SEC said it had received 321 complaints in the second quarter of this year:

- 77 complaints against digital-asset platform operators

- 74 complaints against listed firms for late filing of financial reports

- 68 complaints over alleged deception to invest with promise of high returns

- 10 complaints over alleged wrongdoing against management or executives of listed firms

- 8 complaints about inconvenience in the operation process of trading brokers

- 84 complaints in other cases, including allegations of unfair trading of stocks

The SEC added that it has issued 566 warnings to the public about suspicious trading during the first half of this year: 440 firms were operating without permission to trade stocks and about 90 firms were conducting digital trading without permission.