SEC collects fines of 130 million baht in the first half of 2023
The Securities and Exchange Commission has received a total of 130.93 million baht from 81 people or entities found guilty of violating securities laws during the first half of this year, it announced on Thursday.
The SEC also filed criminal complaints against 100 suspects in 19 cases during the first half of this year, it said on its website.
During the period, 65 defendants in 133 cases were fined a total of 41.26 million baht after their cases went to court, the SEC said. For civil cases, the SEC fined 16 violators in five cases a combined 89.66 million baht during the first half of this year.
The SEC said it had received 321 complaints in the second quarter of this year:
- 77 complaints against digital-asset platform operators
- 74 complaints against listed firms for late filing of financial reports
- 68 complaints over alleged deception to invest with promise of high returns
- 10 complaints over alleged wrongdoing against management or executives of listed firms
- 8 complaints about inconvenience in the operation process of trading brokers
- 84 complaints in other cases, including allegations of unfair trading of stocks
The SEC added that it has issued 566 warnings to the public about suspicious trading during the first half of this year: 440 firms were operating without permission to trade stocks and about 90 firms were conducting digital trading without permission.