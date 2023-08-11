Thai rice price surges amidst drought concerns

In its monthly rice update issued on August 8, the FAO said that over the span of two weeks, quotations of Thai 100% B white rice jumped by US$38, raising the monthly average to $562 per tonne, the highest since February 2021.

The UN’s food agency also reported that its FAO All Rice Price Index rose by 2.8% in July to reach 129.7 points, up 19.7% year on year. This is the highest nominal value since September 2011.

The FAO said the main reasons for global rice price surging close to a 12-year high are the concerns over the potential impacts of El Niño on production, and the rain-induced interruptions and quality variability in Vietnam’s ongoing summer-autumn harvest.

El Niño is triggered by a rise in surface temperatures of the eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a phase of planet warming. The natural phenomenon usually occurs every two to seven years and brings reduced rainfall in Southeast Asia and southern Australia.