Thailand running out of jobs for university graduates, NESDC report shows

This warning came in a recent report released by the agency, which said that new university graduates may be hired at lower salaries or jobs may be given to those with lower qualifications.

It said that though the employment situation has improved after the pandemic, the Thai labour market is suffering a mismatch in terms of qualifications.

The report cited figures from the Board of Investment (BOI), which showed that demand for university graduates had dropped in 2022 compared to 2018.