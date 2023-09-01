Economy on road to recovery, central bank says

The bank is currently adjusting its GDP forecast for the September meeting but warns that exports remain slow and tourism is lower than expected. It will also be taking account of the potential impacts of the digital cash handout programme promised by Pheu Thai.

According to Sakkapop Panyanukul, senior director of BOT’s macroeconomic division, the overall economic and financial situation in July showed signs of recovery, with domestic spending increasing due to higher consumption and more private sector investments.

Foreign tourist arrivals increased to 2.49 million people, up from 2.24 million the previous month, a 0.9% increase. The total number of tourists this year is recorded as 15.4 million, mostly coming from Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. However, tourism income has not significantly increased as the majority are short-term tourists.

Exports excluding gold saw a contraction of -1.8% over the previous month and -4.5% compared to the same period last year. While some categories like electronics, hard drives, and agricultural products declined, the automotive sector saw improvements in various markets.

In the private consumption sector, there was a positive adjustment of 1%, with improvements in almost all categories of goods, led by the tourism sector, hotels, restaurants, and transportation. Private sector investments also saw a 1.4% increase over the previous month, driven by construction activities, industrial estate expansion, and machinery investments.

Government spending, excluding transfer payments, increased by 3.6%, primarily driven by a 21.7% growth in investment expenditure, including rural road construction and state enterprise investments.