TDRI: Digital wallet offers only short-term economic stimulation

The policy of distributing digital money involves a significant budget allocation. If it proceeds, additional conditions should be attached, such as promoting new job skills and providing wage subsidies, the Institute says.

If such a policy can be revised to assist only the truly disadvantaged, it would require a smaller budget and could be sustained for several years.

The new government is scheduled to announce this policy to the Parliament today (September 11) before moving forward with governance amid economic challenges. The government has several policies aimed at achieving quick results, such as distributing 10,000 baht of digital money to individuals aged 16 and above and reducing the prices of oil and electricity. These measures are being closely monitored, especially in terms of the country's financial capacity in the coming period.

According to TDRI president Somkiat Tangkitvanit, the digital wallet money distribution aimed at boosting economic growth can only occur once, and the positive impact it engenders will not spread over two years.

Using a significant amount of government funds –560 billion baht will be needed to distribute 10,000 baht to each individual – would increase Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024. However, the economic stimulus would quickly fade, and the government would run out of ammunition for economic injection because it has utilised a substantial amount of money inefficiently.