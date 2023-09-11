Financial experts concerned about over-spending

The measures are:

1. Solving the debt problems in agriculture, business, and the general public sectors

2. Distributing 10,000 baht in digital money to alleviate people's financial difficulties

3. Reducing energy costs

4. Increasing income from tourism

5. Amending the constitution.

All these measures require funding to a greater or lesser degree and questions are being asked about where the money will come from for these urgent policies and the extent to which it will burden the state budget.

According to Pipat Luengnarumitchai, chief economist of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Business Group, the funding can only come from two sources: the regular budget and off-budget funds. If the funds come from the regular budget, there might be a delay of up to five months in implementation.

The 10,000 baht handouts in digital money and reducing the cost of living involve using off-budget funds, and will thus require adjustments to the state's financial discipline regulations under Article 28, he notes.

Burin Adulwattana chief economist at KResearch, suggests that the focus should not solely be on whether the funds come from the regular budget or off-budget sources but rather on whether the spending is justified and achieves the intended economic stimulation. He suggests two potential sources for the state budget: increasing taxes, including raising VAT, property taxes, and wealth taxes, and encouraging foreigners to work in Thailand, increasing income from foreign workers and retirees.