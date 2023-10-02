‘Quick Win’ policy launched to lower prices of over 151,000 goods

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed

Phumtham told a press conference that 288 business operators had agreed to support the measure to reduce prices of 151,675 items of goods and services from now until the end of this year.

Phumtham said the operators included 88 manufacturers of foods and necessities and 83 department stores and large retailers.

There were also 110 service providers, including hospitals, vehicle service centres, and logistics operators, Phumtham said, adding that seven online trading platforms had also joined the price reduction campaign.

The Commerce Ministry estimated that the measure would reduce living costs for the people by up to 87%.