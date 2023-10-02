‘Quick Win’ policy launched to lower prices of over 151,000 goods
confidence on Monday that the government’s “Quick Win” policy to reduce the cost of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices would create a “win-win” for both operators and consumers.
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed
Phumtham told a press conference that 288 business operators had agreed to support the measure to reduce prices of 151,675 items of goods and services from now until the end of this year.
Phumtham said the operators included 88 manufacturers of foods and necessities and 83 department stores and large retailers.
There were also 110 service providers, including hospitals, vehicle service centres, and logistics operators, Phumtham said, adding that seven online trading platforms had also joined the price reduction campaign.
The Commerce Ministry estimated that the measure would reduce living costs for the people by up to 87%.
Phumtham said the measure would reduce the cost of living by 2 billion to 3 billion baht in total.
The ministry also estimated that the measure would stimulate spending by consumers that would drive the economic growth before the year-end.
“So, it will be a win-win for consumers, farmers and small and large operators,” Phumtham said.
He said the platform that joined the programme would distribute 1 million codes for reducing prices in ordering foods and goods online.
All in all, 151,676 items of goods and services have joined the progamme, Phumtham added.
According to Phumtham, the programme would cover three groups of goods:
▪︎ 3,058 items of foods and drinks with price reduction of up to 87%
▪︎ 8,290 daily utility items, including medicines and electric appliances with price reduction of up to 80%
▪︎ 198 items of agricultural necessities, including fertilizers and animal feeds with price reduction of up to 40%.
The services with reduced prices are divided into three groups:
▪︎ 140,000 medical services with price reduction of up to 20%
▪︎ 123 vehicle maintenance items with price reduction of up to 50%
▪︎ Seven logistics services with price reduction of up to 69%