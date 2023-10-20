It’s their ‘Destiny’: how a TV series is promoting Thai sweets

Apart from its humorous and romantic storyline, the series has promoted interest in many of the items that appear in the drama, including Thai sweets introduced by Maria Guyomar de Pina known as Thao Thong Kip Ma.

A Siamese woman of mixed Japanese-Portuguese-Bengali ancestry who lived in Ayutthaya in the 17th century, she worked as a cook in the palace during the reign of King Narai and introduced many new desserts to Siamese cuisine, such as Khanom Mo Kaeng, Thong Muan, Thong Yot, Thong Yip, Foi Thong, Sangkaya and Khanom Phing.

Mali Pakaporn, 80, an Ayutthaya resident who is a descendant of Maria Guyomar, has set up a community enterprise in Mueang district to preserve Thai desserts.