Legality of proposed GSB loan for digital wallet scheme questioned

The scheme, proposed by Pheu Thai Party during the May election, will give 10,000 baht in digital money to every Thai aged 16 and above to stimulate domestic consumption. The party estimated that the policy could be implemented within the first quarter of next year and would cost around 560 billion baht.

In a Facebook post, Sirikanya, who is also a party-list MP in the opposition coalition, cited Section 7 of the Government Savings Bank Act of 1946, which stipulates eight purposes for conducting business for the GSB, none of which include granting a loan to the government.

She added that loan money to government is also not included in the Royal Decree Prescribing Banking Activities of 1998 that states 13 businesses in which the GSB can engage, along with those mentioned in the 1946 Act, such as foreign currency exchange, credit card, and financial advisory services.

“With the laws clearly stating such restrictions, any notion of funding the digital money scheme through a GSB loan should end here,” she said. “Unless, the government wants to amend the law, which could still be done, but should not.”