Experts lay out path to the stars at Thailand Space Week

"Some people think the space economy is small, but it is a new approach to how the government and private sectors work together," said Pakorn Apaphant, director of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

Pakorn outlined Thailand’s five-decade-old journey in space development, culminating in plans expedited by new PM Srettha Thavisin to build the country’s first spaceport for rocket launches.

The Kingdom is seeking support for its leap into space from countries including Japan and China, he added.

Thailand is hosting Space Week as a platform for international experts to exchange knowledge and seek partnerships in development of satellite, rocket and other space-related missions.