US ambassador lauds Srettha’s success in boosting US investors’ confidence

Thai Trade Representative Prof Narumon Pinyosinwat disclosed on Saturday that Ambassador Robert F Godec had made his remarks during their meeting at Government House on Friday.

Godec praised PM Srettha’s success in his recent trip to the United States last month when the Thai leader attended the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco and met many American business leaders, according to Narumon.

She said that during their meeting with Srettha, US business executives showed interest in investing in Thailand in the areas of digital technology and innovation.

Last week, Narumon added, the prime minister managed to raise confidence among American investors during his meeting with representatives from the US-Asean Business Council (USABC).

The group aims to foster economic growth and trade ties between the US and 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.