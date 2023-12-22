BOI plans to promote investment in ‘green’ industries

Speaking at the “Go Thailand: Green Economy-Land Bridge” forum in Bangkok on Thursday, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the focus on BCG is in line with the global trend of sustainability in business operations.

“From BOI’s roadshow activities overseas, we have found that foreign investors prioritise the reduction of greenhouse gases and the use of clean energy in their operations,” said Narit.

“This trend will shape the landscape of investment in the next five years, while other external factors will also play a part,” he said. He added that these factors include climate change, geopolitical conflicts, technological advancement, demographic structure, and a change in national tax policies due to the impact of climate change.

The agency believes that by increasing BCG investment from its current 21% of total investment to 24% by 2027, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) would expand from 3.4 to 4.4 trillion baht (US$ 127 billion), while transforming Thailand into a BCG hub in the Asean region.