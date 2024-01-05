NESDC monitors China's economic woes that could impact Thailand’s economy

The Council, which has been closely monitoring China's economic situation, estimates a 3% expansion in 2024, despite China's negative export performance since the second quarter of 2022.

NESDC's secretary-general, Danucha Pichayanan, revealed that Thailand's economy in 2024 is expected to expand between 2.7% and 3.7%, with a median projection of 3.2%, bolstered by increased government spending following the enactment of the 2024 and 2025 fiscal budgets, sustained private sector investment, and continued domestic consumption since 2023.

While there has been a recovery in public spending and domestic tourism post-pandemic, benefiting the service sector due to increased travel and tourism within the country, concerns for Thailand's 2024 economic outlook primarily stem from external factors. The global economy's vulnerability and the potential impact of volatile economies, coupled with ongoing geopolitical issues in various regions, contribute to this uncertainty.

Globally, the NESDC forecasts a 2.7% expansion for the world economy in 2024, slightly down from 2.8% in 2023, with global trade volume expected to rebound to 3.2% from 2.1% growth last year.

Yet China's economy remains pivotal, and despite expectations, recent trends show a more significant slowdown due to real estate debt issues and a decrease in domestic consumption, posing risks to the global economy.