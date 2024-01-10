BOI plans enhanced support for Thailand’s electronic circuit industry

This commitment aligns with the government’s goal to position Thailand as Southeast Asia’s electronic industry hub, focusing on advanced production of printed circuit board (PCB) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA). They are both critical components of all electronic smart devices.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said recently that Thailand has become the first relocation choice for major global PCB and PCBA manufacturers in the ASEAN region. The second and third choices are Vietnam and Malaysia.

“Tech and trade wars over the last few years have put a lot of pressure on these companies to shift to zones that offer security, stability, sustainability, and neutrality,” he said, adding that Thailand meets all these requirements. Operations can also start almost immediately here, he said.

“To position Thailand as a global leader in the production and export of electronic circuit boards, BOI will collaborate with key stakeholders, like the Thailand Printed Circuit Association [THPCA],” he said.

This move will make Thailand an excellent destination for investment and will improve suppliers’ performance to maintain Thailand’s competitiveness, he said.

Narit also believes local suppliers have the potential to enter upstream industries like wafer production, design and development of new products.