BOI plans enhanced support for Thailand’s electronic circuit industry
Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) is promising more direct support and incentives for local electronic circuit suppliers to boost their capabilities so they can enter the global electronic circuit production ecosystem.
This commitment aligns with the government’s goal to position Thailand as Southeast Asia’s electronic industry hub, focusing on advanced production of printed circuit board (PCB) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA). They are both critical components of all electronic smart devices.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said recently that Thailand has become the first relocation choice for major global PCB and PCBA manufacturers in the ASEAN region. The second and third choices are Vietnam and Malaysia.
“Tech and trade wars over the last few years have put a lot of pressure on these companies to shift to zones that offer security, stability, sustainability, and neutrality,” he said, adding that Thailand meets all these requirements. Operations can also start almost immediately here, he said.
“To position Thailand as a global leader in the production and export of electronic circuit boards, BOI will collaborate with key stakeholders, like the Thailand Printed Circuit Association [THPCA],” he said.
This move will make Thailand an excellent destination for investment and will improve suppliers’ performance to maintain Thailand’s competitiveness, he said.
Narit also believes local suppliers have the potential to enter upstream industries like wafer production, design and development of new products.
“I would say our current incentives and support measures for investors are sufficient to meet their needs. So, we need to focus more on improving Thai suppliers’ performance so they do not fall behind,” he said.
The BOI said 106 projects with a total investment value of 150.56 billion baht have sought investment promotion in PCB and PCBA production between November 2018 and November 2023.
Last year alone, 36 PCB and PCBA projects were submitted for investment promotion from the BOI, totalling approximately 96 billion baht.
Major manufacturers such as Delta Electronics, Apex Circuit, KCE Electronics and Cal-Comp Electronics continue expanding their investment in Thailand. Furthermore, several new leading electronics producers, such as Zhen Ding Technology, Unimicron and Compeq have shown interest.
THPCA president Pitharn Ongkosit, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with BOI and emphasised the need for talent development in the industry.
According to THPCA, Thailand’s electronic circuit board industry is valued at more than US$1.4 billion or approximately 48 billion baht and is expected to reach $8 billion by 2025.
This remarkable expansion is foreseen as a result of more than 30 additional investment projects in Thailand.
Beyond this, the authorities will also hold the Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA) trade show focusing on the manufacturing and solutions of PCB and PCBA from July 24 to 26 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec).
Hosted by THPCA, the event intends to serve as a catalyst for stimulating investments, creating business opportunities and fostering the development of products and services that meet the demands of both the industrial sector and consumers.
Apart from showcasing goods, the event will also feature conferences and international workshops on a wide variety of topics. So far, representatives from China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, India and the Netherlands have confirmed their attendance.
More than 300 exhibitors and 4,000 delegates are expected to participate.
THPCA expects the tradeshow to contribute to the establishment of international industrial networks, creating jobs, revenue and overall economic growth in Thailand.