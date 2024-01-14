Thailand forges ahead with free trade pacts to ignite economic growth

Recognising the importance of thoroughly studying FTAs, including benefits, challenges and impacts, the government also plans to hold hearings among stakeholders to ensure advantages extend to the Thai population.

“The government is utilising FTAs as tools to boost Thai exports,” government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Sunday.

He added that the government’s strategic approach aligns with its “proactive economic diplomacy”, aimed at fortifying the Thai economy, fostering revenue generation and supporting entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is looking to expand trade opportunities and attract investment to stimulate economic growth and enhance people’s quality of life, he said.