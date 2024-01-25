Thailand’s economy grew only 1.8% last year, well below the expected 2.7%

The ministry expects GDP growth at 2.8% this year as the country has seen increased exports of goods and services, Fiscal Policy Office director-general Pornchai Thiraveja, who acts as the ministry’s spokesman, said.

He said another factor to help boost economic growth this year would be an expected increase in foreign tourist arrivals to 33.5 million, 19.5% higher than last year. Tourism revenue was also expected to rise by 23.6% from last year to 1.48 trillion baht.

In October last year, the Fiscal Policy Office had forecast the country’s economy to expand by 2.7% for the entire year.

Pornchai said that economic figures from the last quarter of last year showed a contraction in the Manufacturing Production Index, which fell by 4.7% in November for 14 consecutive months. Several key products saw declines for many months in a row, including computers, cars, rubber, and plastics.