BAAC buys 'world's priciest carbon credits' in Thailand's first forest scheme

The bank bought 120 million baht worth of credits at 30,000 baht per tonne in the BAAC Carbon Credit project, the first forest carbon credit initiative in Thailand.

Centred on two treebanks in Khon Kaen province, Tha Li and Ban Daeng, the project aims to meet the needs of the public and private sectors in achieving carbon neutrality and zero net greenhouse gas emissions.

The process involves registering, conducting tree counts, certifying carbon credits through external assessors, and verifying the carbon credit quantity with the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO).

The initiative also supports farmers in the "3 Forests, 4 Benefits" programme, fostering their active participation in the sustainable management of community natural resources.