Thai exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products gain from FTAs

She explained that Thailand's export of frozen and dried fruits to FTA partners had expanded by 23% YoY. Among other products that saw export expansion were:

- Rice, by 92%, to countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia

- Frozen chicken, by 19%, to China, Japan and Malaysia

- Coffee, by 43%, to Cambodia, Japan and China

- Sugar, by 14%, to Indonesia, Phillippines and South Korea

- Canned and processed fruits, by 9%, to China, Australia and Laos

- Canned and processed vegetables, by 18%, to Japan, South Korea and China

- Ice cream, by 11%, to Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam

As a key to boost export competitiveness in the global market, Thailand now has 15 FTAs, covering more than 85% of Thai products.

Sri Lanka is Thailand's latest FTA partner, and more agreements were in the process this year to ensure maximum benefits of the country's export, Chotima said.