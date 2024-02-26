Producer of ‘Yuri’ series tasked with highlighting Thai goods and services
Commerce Minister Phumthm Wechayachai said he will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the producer of a popular Thai “Girls’ Love” series to highlight local products in its next series.
In a comment on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, Phumtham said he will sign an MoU with Idol Factory, a producer of television dramas and web series depicting LGBTQ+ relationships, to focus on Thai goods and services in the next “Yuri” series it produces.
Girls’ Love (GL) or Yuri is a genre of fiction that focuses on romantic relationships between women. This genre has become increasingly popular recently, with a wider range of stories being told and gaining mainstream recognition.
Phumtham said the MoU signing ceremony will be held at the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.
Idol Factory’s latest GL series titled “GAP: The Series”, featuring young popular actresses Rebecca Patricia Armstrong and Sarocha Chankimha, won the popular vote in the 2023 Nine Entertainment Award.
The production house recently announced that it will make a new GL series called “Pin Phak” soon.
Earlier, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had signed an MoU with Be On Cloud, the producer of Boys’ Love series, to promote local goods and services, as well as Thai tourism and culture in its new series named “Shine”.
The new series is a Thai period drama featuring a romantic relationship between two men, played by Phakphum “Mile” Romsaithong and Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat. Be On Cloud is known for popular Boys’ Love series like “2gether” and “KinnPorsche”, also featuring Phakphum and Nattawin.