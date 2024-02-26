Producer of ‘Yuri’ series tasked with highlighting Thai goods and services

In a comment on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, Phumtham said he will sign an MoU with Idol Factory, a producer of television dramas and web series depicting LGBTQ+ relationships, to focus on Thai goods and services in the next “Yuri” series it produces.

Girls’ Love (GL) or Yuri is a genre of fiction that focuses on romantic relationships between women. This genre has become increasingly popular recently, with a wider range of stories being told and gaining mainstream recognition.

Phumtham said the MoU signing ceremony will be held at the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.