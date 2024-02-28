January’s economic data shows Thailand on track for recovery: FPO

Pornchai Theeravet, FPO director-general, said on Wednesday that several economic figures, especially exports that expanded for six consecutive months, showed signs of improvement for the country.

He added that Thailand showed signs of economic stability in January, which was reflected in the headline inflation rate of 1.11%, while the core inflation rate was 0.52%.

He noted that the public debt ratio to GDP as of the end of December came in at 61.3%, which was still within the range allowed by the Financial Discipline Act.