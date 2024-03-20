Thailand ranks 2nd in Asia, 37th globally, in Global Opportunity Index

The GOI aims to assist investors seeking opportunities outside their local markets, as well as countries intending to improve their business environments, said Maggie Switek, senior director at Milken Institute.

The index is based on 100 indicators classified into five categories: Business perception, economic fundamentals, financial services, institutional framework, and international standards and policy.

The top 10 countries in the GOI rankings this year are Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Norway and Ireland. The highest Asian country on the list is Singapore, in 14th place, while Japan is in 16th place.

For Asian countries in the E&D group, Malaysia came in first place (27th place globally), followed by Thailand (37th), China (39th), Indonesia (55th), Vietnam (65th), India (72nd), Mongolia (78th), Sri Lanka (82nd), The Philippines (91st) and Cambodia (93rd).

Switek said E&D countries in Asia attracted 53.2% of the capital that has been injected into all E&D countries worldwide from 2018-2022.

“Although developed countries are at an advantage in terms of stability, investors are still seeking higher returns from markets in the emerging and developing economies,” she said.