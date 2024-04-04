Suriya confident CAAT will win back FAA’s top aviation safety standard this year

Suriya said the CAAT was now ready for the FAA to check its oversight system and whether it was compliant with international safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The CAAT would coordinate with the FAA to check the oversight system of Thailand within this year so that airlines from the kingdom could resume flights to the United States, Suriya said.

In 2015, the FAA reduced CAAT’s safety rating from FAA’s Category 1 (CAT1) to Category 2 on grounds that the CAAT did not address 36 flaws based on the ICAO standards.