Govt takes credit as UN ranks Thailand’s human development ‘high’ for 3rd year

Thailand rose six places to 66th out of 191 countries in the 2021-2022 HDI issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday.

The Kingdom scored 0.800 on the index, with life expectancy at 78.7 years, expected years of schooling at 15.9, and gross national income per capita of US$17,030 (about 619,000 baht).

Government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the news showed the government was making progress on improving life for Thais.