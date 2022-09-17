Taxi drivers who refuse tourists are hurting Thailand’s image, say police

The Tourist Police Bureau has received a spate of complaints via its 1155 hotline about taxi drivers refusing tourists when it rains, bureau spokesman Apichat Suriboonya said.

“Many cab drivers refused to pick up passengers who hailed them in tourist areas, particularly during heavy rain. This act is severely damaging the image of Thailand’s tourism,” Apichat said.

This “lack of professionalism” could undermine Thailand’s competitiveness in the global tourism market, he added.

Apichat advised rejected passengers to take a photo of the taxi’s licence number and report it via the 1155 hotline.