Embattled telecoms regulator to issue rules governing True-Dtac merger on Oct 12

Separately, True minority shareholders have filed a lawsuit against the NBTC at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, accusing the regulator of illegally delaying the merger deal.

Lawyer for the shareholders Phetai Wattanasiri said the court is due to rule on whether it will accept the lawsuit on October 26. Phetai claims that no progress has been made since January 25, when True and Dtac submitted the merger request to the NBTC, even though the regulator can set up specific measures governing the deal.

He said shareholders also want compensation for losing the chance to purchase shares of Citrine Global and Citrine Venture SG under the merger deal.

“As of March 14, more than 80,000 True minority shareholders have suffered over 160 billion baht in damages due to a delay in the merger deal consideration,” he said.