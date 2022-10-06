Death toll in Nong Bua Lamphu shooting rampage rises to 36

The Royal Thai Police said six men, six women, 21 boys and three girls were killed, allegedly by Panya Khamrab, 34, a former police corporal of the Na Wang Police Station in the province’s Na Wang district. The death toll included Panay, his wife and son. He allegedly killed his family and then himself after the shooting spree.

The Royal Thai Police said 12 people were injured.

[read earlier report here]