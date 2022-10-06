Death toll in Nong Bua Lamphu shooting rampage rises to 36
The death toll in the deadly shooting spree, allegedly by a sacked policeman, in the Northeast province of Nong Bua Lamphu rose in the afternoon to 36.
As of 3pm, the Royal Thai Police said that the killing spree at the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administrative Organisation and its nursery in Na Klang district had gone up to 36, which included 24 children.
The Royal Thai Police said six men, six women, 21 boys and three girls were killed, allegedly by Panya Khamrab, 34, a former police corporal of the Na Wang Police Station in the province’s Na Wang district. The death toll included Panay, his wife and son. He allegedly killed his family and then himself after the shooting spree.
The Royal Thai Police said 12 people were injured.
