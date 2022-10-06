Fired policeman 'guns down' 32 people, including 23 children in Nong Bua Lamphu

The alleged killer, Panya Khamrab, 34, was a former police corporal at Na Wang Police Station in the province’s Na Wang district. He was recently fired from duty for allegedly abusing drug.

Police said Panya entered the office of the Uthai Sawan TAO in Na Klong district and started shooting indiscriminately before he entered the nursery of the TAO and continued shooting.

Initially, police reported 24 people were killed but later raised the death toll to 32.