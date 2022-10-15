Google Maps adds EV charging stations as searches surge in Thailand

To use it, EV drivers simply need to hit the “More” button under the search bar, then look for “Electric vehicle charging” under the “Services” category.

Google Maps has added the feature in response to rising EV ownership in Thailand over the past few years coupled with an expanding network of charging stations.

The new feature enables EV drivers to better plan long trips where charging is required during the journey.

Google Maps reported in April that searches for EV charging stations in Thailand had surged by 357 per cent over the past year.