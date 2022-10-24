Thai police launch manhunt for ‘big boss’ after 10 million meth pills seized

The car driver, identified as Adisak, as well as van driver Anucha and passenger Wiphada, were arrested at the scene. Police also seized two handguns in their possession.

In the second incident, police intercepted a pick-up truck at a traffic light in Roi Et’s Thawat Buri district and arrested two men – driver Sujit and passenger Natthamongkol. Police also found 6 million meth pills in 16 sacks in the truck. The suspects claimed they had been hired to take the drugs from Nakhon Phanom to a customer in Ayutthaya province.

Police believe the haul belongs to traffickers who operate out of Northeast and smuggle drugs from Laos. The commissioner-in-chief said investigators are speeding up the process of hunting down the mastermind behind the gangs.

Police believe the same gangs were behind the shipment of some 825 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) caught in 2019 and again last year.