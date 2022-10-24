Thai police launch manhunt for ‘big boss’ after 10 million meth pills seized
Police are stepping up efforts to track down the mastermind behind the transport of 10 million methamphetamine tablets that were seized in two separate raids.
National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas called a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of five suspects and seizure of 10 million meth pills as well as three vehicles in two separate raids last week.
Also present were deputy police chief Pol Lt-General Chinnaphat Sarasin, who oversees the narcotics prevention and suppression centre, and Pol Lt-General Sarayut Sanguanphokhai, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.
Damrongsak said the Royal Thai Police has stepped up crackdowns on drug trafficking after a former cop, who reportedly abused drugs, massacred adults and sleeping children in Nong Bua Lumphu.
Sarayut said the first arrest was made on October 19 after they received a tip-off that a large haul of meth pills was heading to Thailand from Laos via Mukdahan province and then heading through Roi Et to Maha Sarakham in the Northeast.
Police spotted a suspicious car and van in Maha Sarakham and swooped in when they stopped at a petrol station in Borabue district. Upon searching, police found 4 million meth pills in 10 sacks in the sedan.
The car driver, identified as Adisak, as well as van driver Anucha and passenger Wiphada, were arrested at the scene. Police also seized two handguns in their possession.
In the second incident, police intercepted a pick-up truck at a traffic light in Roi Et’s Thawat Buri district and arrested two men – driver Sujit and passenger Natthamongkol. Police also found 6 million meth pills in 16 sacks in the truck. The suspects claimed they had been hired to take the drugs from Nakhon Phanom to a customer in Ayutthaya province.
Police believe the haul belongs to traffickers who operate out of Northeast and smuggle drugs from Laos. The commissioner-in-chief said investigators are speeding up the process of hunting down the mastermind behind the gangs.
Police believe the same gangs were behind the shipment of some 825 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) caught in 2019 and again last year.