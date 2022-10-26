Thai consumers focused more on health and beauty

According to a Nielsen CMV study in 2022, 84 per cent of Thais purchase health and beauty products. In particular, purchases of vitamins and supplements have grown 229 per cent from 2019. There has also been a shift in how health and beauty products are purchased by consumers with a 292 per cent growth in online sales.

What is more, Thai consumers have beauty on the brain; 60% of them want to look younger and 44% want to have better skin. This is a golden opportunity for brands to target their products at a market where demand is high.

As consumer demand goes up, brands are pumping up advertising budgets to promote their products and campaigns according to Nielsen WizzAd+ solution, which collates ad spending and advertising information of various brands. It found that brands in the health and beauty sector spent more than 6.3 billion baht on advertising in 2022, making it one of the top industry spenders on advertising in Thailand.