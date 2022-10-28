Phuket comes to standstill after flood damages 2 highways, Prayut urged to help

The letter said the Nesat typhoon, which swept over the island province last week flooded most areas and severely damaged Highway 4028 in Kathu district.

Land subsidence has also damaged a section of Highway 4029, which connects the busy Patong tourist area with Phuket downtown and the international airport.

The road damage has made the road impassable since October 19, the letter said.

Approximately 18,000 people use this road daily and the obstruction is damaging tourism businesses in the Patong area and denting confidence in Phuket’s tourism sector, the letter added.

Though there are two alternative roads, they are far smaller and go through hilly areas, which makes travel tougher.