Bangkok hospitals launch free Covid vaccination drive

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is providing free red-cap Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years at all BMA hospitals. Three doses will be administered at intervals of four and then eight weeks.

Elsewhere, the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok is providing free Pfizer vaccination with second, third, fourth, and fifth doses for adults aged over 18 who register at https://qsmi-booster.kcmh.or.th/. Vaccination is available at the institute Monday to Friday (October 31-November 4).

The Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute in Samut Prakan is also offering 30 free Covid-19 jabs per day for children under five on six days in November. The jabs will be administered from 9am to 1.30pm on November 2, 4, 9, 11, 23, 25 and 30.

To be eligible, children must be no younger than six months and no older than 4 years, 11 months and 29 days. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3gNB5AN.