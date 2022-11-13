Six spectacular light shows illuminating Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River
Six spectacular light shows are illuminating the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok to welcome Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders and tourists from November 12 to 27.
The free “Vijit Chao Phraya” shows are being held at six locations to promote tourism, improve Bangkok's image and boost income for local businesses.
The six locations are:
Rama VIII Bridge: a light and laser show will welcome Apec leaders and celebrate the country's reopening. The show is held daily six times per day at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
Wichai Prasit Fort: Projection mapping depicts scenes of maritime trade, diplomatic contacts and the country’s defence to tell the story of riverside life from bygone days to present times. Six shows per day at 7.15pm, 7.45pm, 8.15pm, 8.45pm, 9.15pm and 9.45pm. (Special effects shows on November 12-13, 17-19 and 26-27).
Wat Kalayanamit Worahamawiharn: a cultural show combined with special effects unveils Thailand's rich culture and wisdom. Three shows per day at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm on November 12-13, 17-19, and 26-27.
Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge: A light show illuminates the river’s role in the everyday life and travel of Thais. Six shows per day at 7.15pm, 7.45pm, 8.15pm, 8.45pm, 9.15pm and 9.45pm.
River City Bangkok: Projectors map Thai culture’s global reach through food, film, fashion and festivals. Six shows per day at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm.
IconSiam: Solar-powered lights illuminate the longest multimedia water show in Southeast Asia. Four shows per day at 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8.15pm and 9.15pm.
