Phetchabun police round up gang of 'unwashed' big bikers
Some 200 big bikers on a “nam mai arb” (without bathing) race to and from tourist attractions in Phetchabun’s Khao Kho and Lom Kao districts were finally snared on Saturday.
This gang is known for causing trouble in the province, like blocking motorists, creating noise and driving recklessly.
The bikers were arrested on Saturday after provincial police station chief Pol Maj-General Thadej Klomklieng had checkpoints positioned on public roads to nab them.
The gang was arrested under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Road Traffic Act for not wearing helmets, driving without a licence plate, ignoring traffic signs and wrongfully modifying vehicles.
“Up to 26 bikers were charged at the Bueng Sam Phan Police Station, 150 at Muang Phetchabun Police Station and 30 at Lom Sak Police Station,” Thadej said.
“Petchabun is ready to welcome tourists, but they must come in peace, follow traffic laws, not create noise pollution or drive recklessly,” Thadej said, adding that this gang regularly disturbs the locals.
The group is also facing charges in Nong Phai district for insulting police officers and obstructing operations.
Nong Phai residents said they want the bikers to be arrested because they were being a real nuisance. They also said the bikers’ claim that their activities will stimulate tourism and generate revenue is actually having an adverse impact.
