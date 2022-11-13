Phetchabun police round up gang of 'unwashed' big bikers

The bikers were arrested on Saturday after provincial police station chief Pol Maj-General Thadej Klomklieng had checkpoints positioned on public roads to nab them.

The gang was arrested under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Road Traffic Act for not wearing helmets, driving without a licence plate, ignoring traffic signs and wrongfully modifying vehicles.

“Up to 26 bikers were charged at the Bueng Sam Phan Police Station, 150 at Muang Phetchabun Police Station and 30 at Lom Sak Police Station,” Thadej said.