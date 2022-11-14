PM2.5 warning issued for six Bangkok districts this week
Air quality in six Bangkok districts will hit unsafe levels from Tuesday to Thursday, City Hall warned on Monday.
On Monday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that readings of PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) were in the range of 12-34 micrograms per cubic metre or 22.3 on average. Thailand’s safe limit is 50μg/m3.
However, PM2.5 pollution will rise to moderate/unhealthy levels (yellow/orange) from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the BMA.
Air quality would worsen as winds that usually disperse pollutants weaken, it added.
The pollution warning covers the six districts of Nong Khaem, Thawee Watthana, Thon Buri, Taling Chan, Klong Sam Wa, and Lat Krabang.
The BMA advised people in Bangkok to check the air quality before leaving home via the Air4Thai website and app or the AirBKK app.