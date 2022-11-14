PM2.5 warning issued for six Bangkok districts this week

However, PM2.5 pollution will rise to moderate/unhealthy levels (yellow/orange) from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the BMA.

Air quality would worsen as winds that usually disperse pollutants weaken, it added.

The pollution warning covers the six districts of Nong Khaem, Thawee Watthana, Thon Buri, Taling Chan, Klong Sam Wa, and Lat Krabang.

The BMA advised people in Bangkok to check the air quality before leaving home via the Air4Thai website and app or the AirBKK app.