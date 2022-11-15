Thailand’s award-winning ‘Smart Safety Zone’ makes cities much safer: police

“Apart from people’s confidence in police operations rising 80%, their fear of crime has dropped to below 40% as well,” he said, citing police data from November 2021 to June this year.

The Smart Safety Zone 4.0 was initiated by former National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk last year as part of the plan to create smart cities.

“The project covers painting roads, trimming trees, setting up street lights and a network of ‘smart’ CCTV cameras,” he added.

He said the artificially intelligent (AI) cameras now allow the police to identify suspects in two minutes instead of two days previously.

“More such cameras have been installed in Bangkok’s busy Lumpini and Huai Khwang districts,” he said.