Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Police pilot ‘Smart Safety Zones’ for women

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Police pilot ‘Smart Safety Zones’ f...

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) are piloting 15 “Smart Safety Zones” around the country in a bid to make secluded streets and lonely alleys safer for women.

271

View

A clip of “Smart Safety Zone 4.0” project published by the RTP on Thursday showed a network of CCTV cameras, mobile vans and drones connected with a control room. Each Smart Safety Zone also features automated call-in stations to report suspicious activity or crimes, and SOS poles with QR codes that give users access to a police emergency app via their phones.


The project was initiated by national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk with the aim of extending the presence of the police into all corners of cities.


Smart Safety Zones are being piloted at police stations in Bangkok (Lumpini, Huai Khwang and Phasi Charoen) Nonthaburi (Pak Kret), Nakhon Ratchasima (Pak Chong), and Muang districts of Samut Prakan, Ratchaburi, Pattaya, Phuket, Hat Yai, Prachin Buri, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Phitsanulok and Rayong. 


“Women should be able to enter alleys and their houses alone after 9pm without any fears,” said police chief Suwat.

Published : September 02, 2021

Related News

Nakhon Sawan cop to face perjury charges over suspect’s death

Published : September 02, 2021

Immigration police investigating officer over alleged extortion plan in Hat Yai

Published : September 02, 2021

Prayut orders tight controls as 108 police officers axed this year

Published : August 27, 2021

Nakhon Sawan cop intended to kill drug suspect, prosecutor alleges

Published : September 01, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.