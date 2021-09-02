Nakhon Sawan cop to face perjury charges over suspect’s death

Suchart said this while reporting investigation results to the Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights.

Police have faced allegations of human rights violations after a video clip was shared on social media showing Thitisan suffocating a drug suspect with plastic bags.

Later, other officers from the station filed complaints against their chief alleging that he demanded 2 million baht from two drug suspects – a man and a woman – on August 5 before suffocating the man with plastic bags. He then allegedly ordered the doctor to put the case down as a drug overdose and told the woman to stay quiet before releasing her.

“Thitisan told the hospital that the male suspect had died while being arrested after a sting operation,” Suchart said. “However, it has been proven that the suspect died from being suffocated with layers of plastic bags during interrogation. There is also evidence of resuscitation techniques being applied to the suspect’s body before it was sent to hospital.