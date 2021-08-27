Friday, August 27, 2021

Prayut orders tight controls as 108 police officers axed this year

As many as 16 police officers have been fired in August over severe disciplinary violations, while nine have been transferred to inactive posts, Royal Thai Police (RTP) spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyos Thepjamnong said on Thursday.

He made this announcement at the online annual RTP executives’ meeting chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“Since January, as many as 148 police officers have been punished for disciplinary violations. Of them, 108 have been fired and the rest shifted to other posts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prayut has instructed RTP to employ strict disciplinary measures at all levels to prevent criminal behaviour among officers and ordered the National Police chief to ensure officers on duty receive suitable benefits.

This order stems from a social media post earlier this month saying that crowd-control police officers have been tackling frequent protests despite not getting any allowances for at least eight months.

Published : August 27, 2021

