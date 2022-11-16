We must tackle global warming here and now, Thai minister tells climate summit

Varawut said Thailand aims to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 and reach net-zero emissions in 2065 by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 388 million tonnes equivalent per year to 120 million tonnes.

Under a short-term plan, he said, the kingdom has instituted its Nationally Determined Contributions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

“Thailand has done more than just talk, the country has turned words into action,” he pointed out.

Varawut said Thailand is working on dealing with climate change, such as an agreement on carbon credit trade with Switzerland under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

He added that Thailand is paying attention to balancing economic growth and environment preservation under the Bio-Circular-Green economy model.

This model is in line with late King Bhumibol’s “sufficiency economy” philosophy to enable the country and its people to cope with climate change while promoting an environmentally friendly, circular economy, he explained.